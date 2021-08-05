UrduPoint.com

Rally Marks 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' In Narowal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Narowal district administration organised a rally in connection with the 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' here on Thursday to condemn the brutalities and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and revocation of its special status by Narendra Modi government.

The rally was taken out from the DC office and Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan led it. Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants raised slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiri people.

Speakers said that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs would bear fruit and held Kashmir would win freedom from India soon. They said Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

They said that voice for Kashmiris' rights would be raised at every world forum.

The speakers also expressed grave concern over large-scale human rights violations and custodial killings by the Indian Army in the held Valley.

