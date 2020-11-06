Rally on Jammu martyrs day condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :A rally was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here Friday for paying tribute to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir who were killed by Hindu extremists in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

People in the rally chanted Anti-India and Pro-freedom slogans while holding banners and placards.

Terming the atrocities of Hindu racists' organizations as brutal human rights violations, speakers said that Hindu extremists including Rashtrya Sewam Singh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Pareshad and BJP are the enemies of Muslims and other minorities in India and Occupied Kashmir.

They said after the independence of a separate state for Muslims, many Muslims were brutally killed by Hindu racist organizations on 5, 6 and 7th November 1947.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that the killing of Muslims in November 1947 is the worst example of terrorism in the world.

"Since 1947, Indian extremists are engaged in genocide of Muslims in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" Ghazali added.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq Ul islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Usman Ali Hashim and representatives of different political and religious organizations were present in the rally.