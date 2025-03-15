Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A rally regarding the special day of Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat was held here at Data Darbar on Saturday.

Secretary for Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari led the rally. He said that every believer is ready to protect the honor of the Prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the participants at the rally, Tahir Bokhari said that the growing trends of Islamophobia was worrying, and the international community should take action. He said that insulting the sanctities of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression could not be allowed.

He said that islam is the guardian of peaceful coexistence and the champion of interfaith harmony.

Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Sheikh Muhammad Jamil, along with eminent scholars, respected preachers, well-known academic and religious figures, and a large number of pilgrims participated in the rally.

Israeli atrocities are painful and the growing trend of Islamophobia is regrettable. Secretary Auqaf said that all religions of the world teach the lesson of peaceful coexistence and social peace.