Rally organised to create awareness about Polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A big Rally was taken out at Mirpur Mathelo on Sunday to create awareness about Polio vaccine.

The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid Saleem, was started from DC office and culminated at Bhitai Chowk.

Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner said that purpose of rally was to create awareness about Polio and to motivate parents to get their kids up to five years vaccinated so that children could be saved from life long disability.