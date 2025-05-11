Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A seminar and rally were organized in Sukkur in solidarity with the Pakistan Army and to condemn Indian aggression. The event was held in collaboration with the District Administration Sukkur, Aman Peace Committee Sukkur, and Armed board Sukkur here on Sunday.

The seminar was attended by representatives from various government and non-governmental organizations, civil society members, and a large number of citizens. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur/Chairman Aman Peace Committee, Dr. Raja M.B. Dharejo, addressed the seminar, saying that the Pakistan Army had forced the enemy to kneel down within hours with its bravery and courage.

He emphasized that the nation stands united with the Pakistan Army and is ready to give a befitting response to any aggression.

A rally was held after the seminar, where participants marched from Arts Council Sukkur to Press Club Sukkur, waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of Pakistan. The rally was attended by officials from various departments, including police, SESCO, health department, Armed Board, assistant commissioners, scouts, and others.

The participants paid tribute to the bravery of the Pakistan Army and expressed their solidarity with the armed forces, vowing to stand by them in defending the country and nation.