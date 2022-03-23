Rally organized to celebrate Pakistan Day in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, a rally was organized by the Jhalawan Awami Panel in Khuzdar in which thousands of people and workers of Jhalawan Awami Panel participated to celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday.

The rally was taken out from Chamrok which was led by Jhalwan Awami Panel's leader Sardar Murad Khan Sheikh and City Organizer Sardarzada Mir Shehzad Khan Ghulamani and passed through various highways of the city and ended at Du Talwar Chandni Chowk.

A large number of people, including political leaders and tribal leaders attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, Sardarzada Mir Shehzad Khan Ghulamani and Sardar Murad Khan Sheikh said that March 23, 1940, is the day of victory of two national ideologies saying that Muslims in the subcontinent have found a homeland in which they can live freely.

The speakers further said that today we should be thankful to Allah Almighty that we were living in a great country like Pakistan, we must not hesitate to sacrifice for the progress of the country despite we must all thwart the conspiracies against beloved the country.

They said that today we celebrate the Lahore Resolution in the name of the Pakistan Resolution because in its background there was a historical series full of sacrifices.