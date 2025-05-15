Open Menu

Rally Organized To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Rally organized to express solidarity with armed forces

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A “Pakistan Zindabad" rally on Thursday was held to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and in favor of the country’s integrity.

A special ceremony was also organized on the occasion in which Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, officers of the Pakistan Army, the business community, respected citizens and a large number of people participated.

The participants of the rally held the national flag and raised slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” to express their love for the country and their deep devotion to the Pakistani Armed Forces.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that the Pakistan Armed Forces were a symbol of Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and stability, and the entire nation stood with its armed forces.

They paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and conveyed a message to the anti-national elements that the nation was united.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was also offered for the security, progress of the dear homeland and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

