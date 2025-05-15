Rally Organized To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A “Pakistan Zindabad" rally on Thursday was held to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and in favor of the country’s integrity.
A special ceremony was also organized on the occasion in which Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, officers of the Pakistan Army, the business community, respected citizens and a large number of people participated.
The participants of the rally held the national flag and raised slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” to express their love for the country and their deep devotion to the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that the Pakistan Armed Forces were a symbol of Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and stability, and the entire nation stood with its armed forces.
They paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and conveyed a message to the anti-national elements that the nation was united.
At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was also offered for the security, progress of the dear homeland and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK govt allocates Rs. 1 bln relief fund for AJK victims of Indian aggression: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Rally organized to express solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
No peace, development possible without durable, honourable, just solution to Kashmir dispute: G A Gu ..56 minutes ago
-
FIA orders crackdown on human trafficking11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti pays rich tribute to Pakistani forces for breaking enemy’s arrogance11 hours ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid condemns Quetta Blast, calls for immediate action against perpetrators11 hours ago
-
Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora celebrates befitting response to India’s aggression11 hours ago
-
Asif urges Indian leadership to work for regional peace, avoid conflicts11 hours ago
-
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors11 hours ago
-
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal11 hours ago
-
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Literacy Policy11 hours ago