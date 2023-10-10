Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A protest rally was organized here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, Israel’s atrocities against them and the illegal occupation of their areas under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmir refugee organization.

A large number of citizens gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk in front of Central Press Club having banners stating phrases in favour of Independent Palestine besides Palestine Flags in their hands.

Protestors were chanting slogans of "Free Palestine" "Stop Israeli Attacks" "Israel's Terrorism, Unacceptable" etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that bombing innocent citizens of Palestine and Gaza was a brutal aggression against humanity by the Israeli government.

"The Israeli army is dropping prohibited phosphorous bombs on the citizens of Gaza which is a clear violation of international laws", he stated.

Ghazali maintained that people around the world are demanding a completely independent Palestinian state, adding that the peace of the world is linked to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Palestine and Indian troops from Kashmir.

He added that the people of Kashmir support the freedom and full autonomy of the Palestinian brothers.

Shaukat Javed Mir, a PPP leader in his speech said that the United Nations should take notice of Israel's bombardment on Gaza and the Muslim Ummah should play their role for the complete freedom of Palestine.

Speakers said that the government of Pakistan should play a role in saving the First Qibla and for the freedom of Palestine.

"Israeli army's bombing on civilians in Gaza is unacceptable, human rights organizations should stop Israel from killing innocent lives.

"Time has come for the entire Muslim world to take action for the establishment of a Palestinian state”, they reiterated.

Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi and others also spoke on the occasion.