Rally organized to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right of self-determination under the auspicious of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) .

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards for right of self-determination and paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their untiring struggle for liberation from India.

They chanted slogans in favor of innocent Kashmiris and against Indian aggression. People from all walks of life participated in the rally.

Director PUCAR said that India must give the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir and stressed on international organization to notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK.