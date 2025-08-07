Open Menu

Rally Organizes To Mark Independence Day Celebrations, SSP Distributes Flowers To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rally organizes to mark Independence Day celebrations, SSP distributes flowers to students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A rally was taken out in connection with Independence Day and the theme of “Marka-e-Haq” under the leadership of the President of the city welfare organization Aslam Deswali here on Thursday.

The rally commenced from Radio Pakistan Chowk and concluded at the old campus.

The event witnessed active participation from political and social figures, journalists and school students, while SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio also participated in the event.

During the rally, SSP Chandio distributed flowers among the participating students as a gesture of encouragement.

On the occasion, participants raised passionate slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and expressed unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army, reaffirming their love and commitment to the homeland.

