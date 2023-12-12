Open Menu

Rally Organizes To Mark International Human Rights Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) In connection of International human rights day a rally was carried out by district administration Hyderabad under the leadership of ADC Hyderabad Mahwish Bashir Buriro from Shehbaz Building to post master general Hyderabad.

On this occasion talking to the media she said that "we strive to ensure equality among the masses and the availability of laws related to human rights in written constitution of Pakistan is the evidence that our society respects the International humanitarian law.

She said that we are against the violation of human rights and wherever the human rights are being violated in world we play our role as responsible state.

On the occasion, AC Rural Hyderabad, Ahsan Morai said December 10th is being observed as international human rights day worldwide.

This is because the UNO (United Nations Organization) passed the international human rights declaration to protect the rights of people irrespective of religion, color and caste. On this occasion representatives of civil society, media and other departments raised banners and posters during the rally.

