UrduPoint.com

Rally Pays Homage To Late Syed Ali Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rally pays homage to late Syed Ali Gilani

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Sunday to pay homage to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

A large number of people including women and children participated in the rally while chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The people were carrying banners and placards inscribed with tributary sentences for the Hurriyat leader.

Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on the occasion said that Syed Ali Gillani was a great leader, his resistance against Indian occupation was historic.

He maintained that Gillani was the soldier of islam and remain consistent for Kashmir freedom movement.

"Syed Ali Gillani always spoke for human rights and values for the people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", he said.

He said Syed Ali Gilani's struggle for independence from India will always be remembered as he sacrificed his entire life for safe future of Kashmiri nation.

Raja Sajjad Latif Khan Director Kashmir Cell, Shaukat Javed Mir, Mehnaz Qureshi, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Hamza Shaheen, Usman Ali Hashim, Abdul Rauf Tantra, Asif Makhdoomi, Siddique Dawood, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Dr. Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Jammu Independence Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

31 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.