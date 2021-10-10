Rally pays homage to late Syed Ali Gilani

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Sunday to pay homage to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

A large number of people including women and children participated in the rally while chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The people were carrying banners and placards inscribed with tributary sentences for the Hurriyat leader.

Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on the occasion said that Syed Ali Gillani was a great leader, his resistance against Indian occupation was historic.

He maintained that Gillani was the soldier of islam and remain consistent for Kashmir freedom movement.

"Syed Ali Gillani always spoke for human rights and values for the people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", he said.

He said Syed Ali Gilani's struggle for independence from India will always be remembered as he sacrificed his entire life for safe future of Kashmiri nation.

Raja Sajjad Latif Khan Director Kashmir Cell, Shaukat Javed Mir, Mehnaz Qureshi, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Hamza Shaheen, Usman Ali Hashim, Abdul Rauf Tantra, Asif Makhdoomi, Siddique Dawood, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Dr. Manzoor and others were also present on the occasion.