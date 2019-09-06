Rally pays tributes to martyrs

(@imziishan)

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :To commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan on Friday the Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao visited the families of martyrs (Shuhada) and led a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally started from DC office to Judicial Complex which was attended by government officers, a large number of teachers, students of different educational institutes and citizens. Speaking at the occasion the DC said that today curfew in the Indian held Kashmir (IHK) entered in 31th day and the life of Kashmiri brethren has become more miserable after the shortage of food and medicines.

Later, the DC and Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashfain Alam visited the police martyr Haji Khan Mastoi home, met their sons and presented gifts.

They also visited the Goth Haji Behram Khan Chandio and met with father of martyr Aziz Ullah Chandio- a Havaldar of Pakistan Army. They offered sympathy, assured him of cooperation and said that the Shaheeds never die and remain immortal forever. On the occasion, the father of shaheed Havaldar said that like his son, whole of the village was ready to scarify their lives for the sake of county.