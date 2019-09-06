UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Pays Tributes To Martyrs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:56 PM

Rally pays tributes to martyrs

To commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan on Friday the Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao visited the families of martyrs (Shuhada) and led a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :To commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan on Friday the Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao visited the families of martyrs (Shuhada) and led a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally started from DC office to Judicial Complex which was attended by government officers, a large number of teachers, students of different educational institutes and citizens. Speaking at the occasion the DC said that today curfew in the Indian held Kashmir (IHK) entered in 31th day and the life of Kashmiri brethren has become more miserable after the shortage of food and medicines.

Later, the DC and Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashfain Alam visited the police martyr Haji Khan Mastoi home, met their sons and presented gifts.

They also visited the Goth Haji Behram Khan Chandio and met with father of martyr Aziz Ullah Chandio- a Havaldar of Pakistan Army. They offered sympathy, assured him of cooperation and said that the Shaheeds never die and remain immortal forever. On the occasion, the father of shaheed Havaldar said that like his son, whole of the village was ready to scarify their lives for the sake of county.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Army Police Martyrs Shaheed From Government Defence Day

Recent Stories

Punjab School Sports strategy discussed between PO ..

1 minute ago

Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Sau ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation observes Defence ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Police take out flag march

2 minutes ago

Defence Day commemorated in Hyderabad

19 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister chairs SBP general body mee ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.