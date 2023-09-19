Open Menu

Rally Seeks Power Theft Crackdown Benefits To Consumers

Published September 19, 2023

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Workers of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization and Ghareeb Awam Party on Tuesday held a rally against a hike in power tariff, demanding benefits of an ongoing crackdown on power theft directly to consumers.

The rally participants also recorded their protest against the prices of flour and other essential commodities and asked the government to take immediate steps to control prices and ensure the availability of daily-use food items.

The speakers also called for withdrawal of taxes from electricity bills.

Abdul Qadir Soomro, President Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Sukkur, Nazeer Ahmed Soomro, Bilal Soomro, and others spoke on the occasion.

