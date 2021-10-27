UrduPoint.com

Rally, Seminar Held At GC University To Mark "Kashmir Black Day"

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

The management and the students of Government College (GC) University on Wednesday observed "Kashmir Black Day" and a rally was organized in the varsity

The rally led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tayaba Zareef was taken out from the VC secretariat to the main gate of the University.

The participants of the rally were holding panaflex banners and placards inscribed slogans against Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing the seminar, GCU VC Professor Tayaba Zareef said people of Pakistan would continue their support for the just struggle of the people of IIOJ&K for their right to self determination.

Kashmir is a disputed territory and this issue should have to be resolved as per the UN resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir, Dr. Tayaba said.

The faculty members and students also addressed the seminar and demanded of the world community to take notice of the Indian brutalities against Kashmiris.

They urged the world community to play a role in resolving decades old Kashmir disputes as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

