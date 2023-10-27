Open Menu

Rally, Seminar Held At IUB In Connection With Kashmir Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A special rally was held at Abbasia Campus under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on the Black Day.

Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Director of Students Affairs, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Principal College of Conventional Medicine, Dr. Rubina Yasmeen, Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies, teachers, officers, employees and students participated in large numbers in the rally.

Later, while addressing a seminar organized by the Faculty of Law and Department of Pakistan Studies in Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, the speakers said that the example of oppression and cruelty shown to the people of Kashmir is difficult to find in the history of the world.

27 October 1947 was a dark day in history when Indian troops landed in Kashmir and the freedom struggles began from that day till today the fourth generation of Kashmiris is fighting for their freedom.

By abolishing the special status, India abolished the special identity of Kashmiris and made a nefarious attempt to destroy the freedom movement by dividing the region into different parts.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Chairperson of Department of Pakistan Studies Dr. Rubina Yasmin, and other teachers said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris. Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the artery of Pakistan. The day is not far when Kashmiris will breathe the air of freedom. A large number of teachers and students participated in a special rally organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs at Abbasia Campus to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

