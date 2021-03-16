UrduPoint.com
Rally, Seminar Held To Mark International Women Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Gender Development of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad in collaboration with Women Development organized a rally to mark International women day.

According to details, the rally commenced from Academic Block-2 and after marching different blocks culminated at Academic Block-1. The rally was led by Marina Sherbaz, Naseem Hassan Mastoi and participated by hundreds of female students of the university.

Later, a Seminar was also held in multi-purpose hall in connection with the day.

Addressing the seminar at writer and Sindh University Professor Dr Irfana Mallah said that development is not possible in society without complete participation of women.

Later, shields were awarded to women who proved their capabilities in practical fields including Dr Fareeda Farooq, Qamarun Nissa Dhamrah, Uzma Kamboh, Farhana Saleh, Shazia Sami, Humaira Mir, Shahid Taj Abro, Dr Irfana Memon, Marina Mari, Benazir Shah and others.

The girls students of Government Girls High school Fatima Jinnah presented a beautiful tableau on the customs and traditions of Sindh.

