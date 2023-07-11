Rally, seminar held to mark World Population Day

Department of Population Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday organized an awareness rally and a seminar under the title 'gender equality, to be the voice of women and girls on the occasion of World Population Day at HM Khawaja Auditorium Hall

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Professor Dr.

Farida Wagan, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali and other speakers said that in order to ensure the provision of basic facilities for newborn children including health, education, and other facilities family planning was essential.

They further said that Sindh Government had initiated different programmes regarding family planning, maternal and child health with the support of international and local social organizations.

The deputy commissioner commended those staff and cooperating institutions for the better performance of the Family Planning Department.

The representatives of PPHI were given shields in the seminar.

Gorahu, social leader Mohammad Amin Careo, Lady Health Workers of National Program, representatives of the population, health and civil society and social organizations participated.