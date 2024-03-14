Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day

In connection with World Kidney Day, a seminar and rally were organized at the Pakistan Kidney Center to underscore kidney diseases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In connection with World Kidney Day, a seminar and rally were organized at the Pakistan Kidney Center to underscore kidney diseases.

Director Operations Shoaib Iqbal, along with doctors, students from various schools, and teachers, graced the occasion with their presence. An esteemed expert on kidney diseases, Dr. Anwar Shahzad shed light on the alarming trend of kidney diseases affecting children as young as eight years old.

Emphasizing the kidneys' crucial function in maintaining fluid balance, he warned against the harmful effects of consuming substandard substances. Stressing the importance of adequate hydration, Dr. Shahzad recommended a daily intake of at least 10 glasses of water, adjusted according to individual activity levels.

Highlighting the dire consequences of kidney failure, Dr. Shahzad underscored the necessity of prompt medical intervention, including dialysis, which may be required twice a week in severe cases. He expressed sadness over the widespread occurrence of kidney diseases caused by insufficient water intake and warned of the high expenses linked to monthly cleaning treatments.

In a bid to raise awareness, Dr. Shahzad announced plans for a school-level awareness campaign under the Pakistan Kidney Center's auspices. He condemned the consumption of soft drinks and fish crackers, citing their detrimental impact on kidney health, and urged against the use of cigarettes and over-the-counter medications without medical supervision.

Stressing the importance of physical activity, he reiterated the significance of maintaining overall health.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question and answer session, addressing students' queries, followed by a guided tour of the hospital's facilities, including the Research Center and Dialysis Unit. In a symbolic gesture, students led a rally to raise community awareness, displaying placards and banners adorned with slogans advocating for kidney disease awareness.