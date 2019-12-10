UrduPoint.com
Rally Staged To Mark World Human Rights Day

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

The district administration with the cooperation of district education authority on Tuesday staged a rally to mark the World Human Rights Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district administration with the cooperation of district education authority on Tuesday staged a rally to mark the World Human Rights Day.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali led the rally while CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, AC city Zoha Shakir, officers, teachers, students and a large number of people from civil society participated in the rally.

The rally started from District Council Chowk and ended at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through Kutchery bazaar.

The participants were holding banner and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri brethren and against Indian brutalities.

Addressing the rally, the DC said the World Human Rights Day was being observed as a solidarity with Kashmiris on the direction of government.

He said the Indian forces were committing worst ever violations of human rights in held Kashmir which had no example in past.

"We strongly condemned the curfew clamped down in the Indian occupied Kashmir by the Indian government since last four months", he said.

The DC said that international community was playing the role of silent spectators on Kashmir issue which was a matter of great concern.

He said the UN should play its role for resolving the core issue of Kashmir according to its resolutions.

