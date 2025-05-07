Open Menu

Rally Staged To Protest Indian Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Under the auspices of the Sunni Ulema Council, a rally was taken out here to protest Indian strike on Pakistan which claimed innocent lives.

The rally led by central leader of the Sunni Ulema Council Rao Javed Iqbal was taken out at Fareed Gate, the commercial hub of the city. The participants held banners inscribed with slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Iqbal said that Indian government and armed forces cowardly attacked Pakistan in darkness. “Indian missiles targeted innocent civilians in darkness, violating international laws,” he said. He said that Indian strike killed innocent families including women, children and elderly.

He urged the United Nations and international community to play their due role to pressurise Indian government to stop violence against innocent people in Kashmir.

