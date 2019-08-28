UrduPoint.com
Rally Strongly Condemns India For Atrocities On Kashmiris

Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of religious and political parties, a rally was taken out here, the participants of the rally strongly condemned Indian forces' brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.

The joint rally led by leaders of Jamaat Ahl-Sunnat and Jamaat-e-Islami was taken out from Fareed Gate, a commercial hub of the city and after marching on city roads, it reached the press club.

The participants of the rally was holding banners inscribed with slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Mufti Kashif, Tayyab Ashiq, Qazi Ghulam Abu Bakar, Zulfiqar Naqshbandi and others strongly condemned India for its brutalities, violence and killing of innocent Kashmiris.

They lamented that Indian security forces had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir.

They said that cluster bombs and pallet guns were being used against Kashmiris. They demanded of the United Nations and international community to take notice of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

