Rally Taken Out Against Aggression Of Israel In Supervision Of DC Awaran

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:53 PM

A rally was taken out against aggression of Israel in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran to observe the Day of solidarity with Palestinians on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out against aggression of Israel in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran to observe the Day of solidarity with Palestinians on Monday.

However, Balochistan government had announced on Sunday to celebrate the Day of solidarity with Palestinians on May 17 across province to strongly condemn aggression of Israel on innocent Palestinians.

Participants of the rallies chanted slogans in favor of the Palestinians and against Israel and the United Nations. They also raised slogans to stand with the Palestinians and demanded that Human Organizations should take notice of Israeli aggression, massacres of Muslims and the demolition of religious places of worship and play their part to stop violence of Israeli.

The rally was attended by government officials, employees and political party leaders.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Mir Saifullah Khatiran said that Israel is breaking the mountain of atrocities on unarmed Palestinian Muslims.

He said the United Nations and the European Union should take notice of Israeli terrorism in Palestine and would provide protection to the Palestinian people.

He said that the innocent Palestinian people, including elder, children and women are being brutally tortured, which were being condemned at each platform to show solidarity with Palestinians on difficult time.

Expressing full solidarity with the Palestinian people, he said that we would raise our voice against this oppression at every forum.

