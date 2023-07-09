Rally taken out for Pakistan Army in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan, Human Rights Protection, Pakistan Patriotic Organization along with civil society leaders and citizens on Sunday taken-out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Subhanallah chowk, Bakrani Road, Station Road, Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club.

The rally was led by Imtiaz Ali Dahar, Abid Ali Abro, Iqbal Ahmad Bhutto and others.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and Pakistan Zindabad and ong live Pakistan Army.

On the occasion, they said that the workers of the political party organized a protest in Punjab and KPK.

As part of the conspiracy, stones were pelted at the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and government buildings and vehicles were burnt.

They also said that the miscreants who can be counted on the fingers are doing such acts by spoiling the peaceful environment of the country, which we want to tell that every citizen of the country, including us, is with the Pakistan Army.

They also said that unprecedented sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the security and prosperity of the country cannot be forgotten, we pay our respects to the martyred.

Speakers further said that all the miscreants involved in the upcoming incidents should be arrested and punished severely so that such incidents do not happen in the future.