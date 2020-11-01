Rally taken out in favour of Pakistan Army

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :A big rally was taken out here on Sunday to express solidarity and pay tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for rendering unprecedented sacrifices and securing territorial boundaries of the motherland following the recent accusations raised by PDM leaders.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh led the rally. Rrepresentative of traders community Somar Bajeer and a large number of people attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, the participants said that the nation was standing with the armed forces and never forgive traitors for raising baseless accusations to support the enemy's narrative.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would deal Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazal Rehman, Mariyum Nawaz and Asif Zardari in befitting manners who were involved in money laundering and plundered billions of Dollars of public money.

They said that more rallies would also be carried out across the country including Sindh in favour of the armed forces.