Rally taken out in support of Pakistan Army in Dadu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A rally was taken out in support of Pakistan Army under the title 'pegham Pakistan" organized by Pakistan Zindabad organization here on Monday

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out in support of Pakistan Army under the title 'pegham Pakistan" organized by Pakistan Zindabad organization here on Monday.

According to details, the rally which was led by the organisation's spokesman Bashir Akash Panhwar and acting Chairman Nadeem Ali Malah started from SSP Chowk and culminated at Press Club Dadu.

Addressing the rally they said that the Pakistan Army was a precious asset and a brave force of our country. They said that our hearts beat with the Pakistan Army and we are with the Pakistan Army in every difficult time.

They said that services rendered by the Pakistan Army will always be remembered.

Eminent Doctors, lawyers and a large number of people belonging to every walk of life participated in the rally.