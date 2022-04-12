Rally taken out on election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A big rally was taken out by the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) on the success of no-confidence vote against former prime minister Imran Khan and election of Shahbaz Sharif as a Prime Minister here last night.

Rally which started from Qasmia Madrasa culminated at Press Club.

Addressing the public rally JUI (F) leaders Maulana Gul Muhammad Zanoor and Hafiz Bashir Rustamani said that end of the selected rule was a big success of PDM allied parties who strived with firm determination to expel the Niazi regime.