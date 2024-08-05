Open Menu

Rally Taken Out On "Kashmir Exploitation Day"

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM

A big rally was taken out on Monday on occasion of "Kashmir Exploitation Day"

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A big rally was taken out on Monday on occasion of "Kashmir Exploitation Day" .

The rally started from office of tge district council and culminated at DC office.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair and DPO ,Muhammad Rashid Hidayat led the rally.

The members of district administration, police, members of civil society, students, lawyers and journalists participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The deputy commissioner paid tributes to people of Kashmir for their struggle for right to self-determination.

He condemned the atrocities which the kashmiris were facing in Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The DPO said Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers with full force.

The participants of the rally raised anti Indian slogans.

The seminars were held in different educational institutions of the district and rallies were held to show solidarity with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

The Chenab academy held a declamation contest on the topic of freedom struggle in IIOJK.

