Rally Taken Out To Celebrates Christmas

December 24, 2022

Christian community on Saturday organized a rally on the eve of Christmas day, that was started from Christian colony Larkana and culminated at Press Club, Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

Addressing the rally, Pastor Yasir, Chaudahati Salim, Robert and others said that December 25 is the day of Jesus' arrival in this world, which is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm.

