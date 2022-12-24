Rally taken out to celebrates Christmas

Christian community on Saturday organized a rally on the eve of Christmas day, that was started from Christian colony Larkana and culminated at Press Club, Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Christian community on Saturday organized a rally on the eve of Christmas day, that was started from Christian colony Larkana and culminated at Press Club, Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

Addressing the rally, Pastor Yasir, Chaudahati Salim, Robert and others said that December 25 is the day of Jesus' arrival in this world, which is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm.