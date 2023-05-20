UrduPoint.com

Rally Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Rally taken out to express solidarity with armed forces

Pakistan Zinda Abad Organization Sukkur held a rally in favour of the Pakistan Army here on Saturday. A large number of people including, the business community and civil society participated in the rally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Zinda Abad Organization Sukkur held a rally in favour of the Pakistan Army here on Saturday. A large number of people including, the business community and civil society participated in the rally.

The participants raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army. Tributes were paid to the officers and soldiers of the Pak Army.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said that they strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

They said that Pakistan Army is the need of our country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan's forces from the bottom of their hearts.

They said that some politicians are criticizing the Pakistan Army for their political purposes.

These elements cannot be in favour of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Business Civil Society Sukkur From

Recent Stories

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Mi ..

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death ..

2 minutes ago
 Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, h ..

Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

2 minutes ago
 Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

2 minutes ago
 AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

13 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.