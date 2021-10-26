Rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Scores of employees of Excise and Taxation Department took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Tuesday.

The rally, led by Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Jilbani, commenced from Excise Office and culminated at MDA Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, Abdullah Jilbani observed that Indian occupation forces were torturing and depriving Kashmiris from their basic rights.

He hoped that Kashmiris would achieve freedom in near future.

No one can deprive the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination. Pakistani masses are standing by their Kashmiri brothers. Similarly, they could continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the innocent people of the held valley.

Special prayers were also done for independence of Kashmiris.