Rally Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Pakistan Army
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Bhai Khan Welfare Association organized a rally from Bhai Khan Chari to Pakka Fort to Shahi Bazar to express solidarity with Pakistan Army.
The participants of the rally holding banners and placards in their hands chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army
The rally was led by Haji Muhammad, founder and general secretary of Bhai Khan Welfare.
Addressing the participants of the rally they said that our Pakistan Army was the guarantor and protector of the borders of Pakistan and that is the reason we sleep peacefully in our homes.
He said that no matter what the situation is, the Pakistan Army has always sacrificed for its country and nation.
He said the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army.
"We salute the Pakistan Army", he added.
He further said General Asim Munir Kadam grow we are with you.
On this occasion, Senior Vice President of Bhai Khan Welfare, Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Chief Organizer Muhammad Hanif Sheikh, Chairman Haji Muhammad Ismail Sheikh, Finance Secretary Naseemullah Khan, Members of the executive committee, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Muhammad Yusuf Memon, Farhat Abbas, Sohail Khan, Qamar Qureshi, and a large number of people belonging to different schools of thought were present.
APP/nsm
