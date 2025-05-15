Rally Taken Out To Laud Pak Armed Forces' Victory Against Indian Attacks
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A rally has been taken out to appreciate the victory of Pakistan armed forces against recent Indian aggression.
The rally was started from Chenab College and the people belonging to different walks of life beside business community participated in it enthusiastically.
The rally comprised of 50 buses jam packed by the people. The people raised slogans and paid tributes to Pakistani soldiers for their successful victory against India.
The citizens came out of their shops and welcomed the rally.
Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder led the rally.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1st Hajj flight through “Road to Makkah” initiative lands in Jeddah5 minutes ago
-
43 suspects held; cache of drugs, weapons seized during police crackdown in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Rally taken out to laud Pak armed forces' victory against Indian attacks5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate calls for people-friendly budget5 minutes ago
-
Health community stages "Pakistan Zindabad" rally5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to experience severe heatwave from May 15 to 20, warns DD Met15 minutes ago
-
2 killed as trailer runs over rickshaw in Faisalabad15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews construction work at DHQ25 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Hawala Hundi operation, million seized35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt increases minority cards quota to 75,000: minister55 minutes ago
-
Punjab police allocates Rs.11.62 mln for Cochlear Implants for seven officers' children55 minutes ago
-
37 officers promoted to inspector rank in Punjab Police1 hour ago