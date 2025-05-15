Open Menu

Rally Taken Out To Laud Pak Armed Forces' Victory Against Indian Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A rally has been taken out to appreciate the victory of Pakistan armed forces against recent Indian aggression.

The rally was started from Chenab College and the people belonging to different walks of life beside business community participated in it enthusiastically.

The rally comprised of 50 buses jam packed by the people. The people raised slogans and paid tributes to Pakistani soldiers for their successful victory against India.

The citizens came out of their shops and welcomed the rally.

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder led the rally.

