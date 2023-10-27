Rally taken out to mark Kashmir Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A protest rally was held on Kashmir Black Day here Friday against illegally usurping the Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces. Led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the rally was started from DC Office Chowk which was heavily participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, officers of various departments, students, civil society and media representatives.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that the Indian army has deprived the Kashmiris of their due rights.

Despite Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, the silence of the international community is a question mark on peace efforts around the world, he said and added that the voice would be raised at every forum for the freedom of Kashmir.

They were carrying banners, placards and flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. The participants of the rally expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and firm resolve to provide political, diplomatic and moral support at every forum for the freedom of Kashmir and the protection of their rights.