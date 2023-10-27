Open Menu

Rally Taken Out To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Rally taken out to mark Kashmir Black Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A protest rally was held on Kashmir Black Day here Friday against illegally usurping the Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupying forces. Led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the rally was started from DC Office Chowk which was heavily participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, officers of various departments, students, civil society and media representatives.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that the Indian army has deprived the Kashmiris of their due rights.

Despite Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, the silence of the international community is a question mark on peace efforts around the world, he said and added that the voice would be raised at every forum for the freedom of Kashmir.

They were carrying banners, placards and flags of Kashmir and Pakistan. The participants of the rally expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and firm resolve to provide political, diplomatic and moral support at every forum for the freedom of Kashmir and the protection of their rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Army Civil Society Jammu Bahawalpur Moral Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan