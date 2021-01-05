Rally taken out to mark Kashmir Self Determination Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out from Rashidia Auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiris on their day of Self Determination. The officers and staff of Bahawalpur Arts Council participated in the rally.

They demanded to end barbaric acts of Indian occupied forces in Kashmir and give right of self determination to the people of Kashmir.

A book exhibition was held at Central library Bahawalpur in which books related to Kashmir struggle were put on display.