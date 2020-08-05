UrduPoint.com
Rally Taken Out To Mark Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal In Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Rally taken out to mark Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal in Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally was held here on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and condemn illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal being observed across the country.

The rally was taken out from District Secretariat Kohistan and culminated at Kamila Bazaar Dasu Kohistan Upper under leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Upper Arif Khan Yousafzai.

A large number of people from all walks of life including heads of district departments, Ulema, Tiger Froce, civil society members and students participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, the DC said Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and the entire Pakistani nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that was under military siege and its innocent people had been subjected to atrocities and brutalities.

Speeches and national songs were also played to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

