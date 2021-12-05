UrduPoint.com

Rally Taken Out To Mark Sindhi Culture Day In Badin

Sun 05th December 2021

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindhi Culture day was also celebrated in Badin to promote centuries old rich culture of Sindh valley likewise other parts of Sindh on Sunday.

In this connection a big cultural rally was taken out from Allah wala Chowk which was culminated at Badin Press club, the rally was largely attended by the people wearing cultural dresses and performed on Sindhi cultural songs.

People warmly welcomed the rally participants and sprinkled flower petals on them.

