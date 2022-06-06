UrduPoint.com

Rally Taken Out To Mark World Environment Day

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Rally taken out to mark world Environment day

On the 50th Golden Jubilee of World Environment Day, under the theme of (Only One Land), the Regional In-charge Environment Protection Department Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Iqbal Tunio led a rally from DC Office that concluded at Nawabshah Press Club

Addressing the rally, speakers said that protection of the environment and its care was a collective responsibility of all of us.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that protection of the environment and its care was a collective responsibility of all of us.

They said that in order to stop negative impacts on earth more and more trees and plants shall be planted. The speakers said that the objective of observing World Environment Day was to clean the earth from pollution and make it liveable for human and all living lives.

They said that different diseases were increasing and natural disasters were occurring with the increase in environment pollution.

They said that it was our duty to avoid the use of plastic bags and enhance environment friendly activities. Later SEPA In-charge Ameer Gul Sumbal, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Tunio, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, official of different departments and representatives of social welfare organization in collaboration with Forest Department planted trees at DC office.

Earlier, the rally was participated by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rohu, Additional Director Health Dr Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, officials from police, education, health, local government, wild life, revenue, treasury and other government departments and representatives of social welfare organizations participated the rally.

