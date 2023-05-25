Rally taken out to pay tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out from Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk to Milad Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada (Martyrs' Reverence Day) which was led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, officers and staff of government departments, Ulema, workers of political parties, teachers, students, members of civil society, and media representatives participated in the rally.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar while speaking on the occasion, said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are a matter of pride for our nation. Due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, our country is safe and stable, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs and Pakistani forces.

He said that martyrs have sacrificed their lives, property, and families in the line of duty and the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Pakistan Army.

Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq and others paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army while addressing the rally.

On the occasion of the Martyrs' Reverence Day rally, the participants were holding banners and placards with slogans in favor of Pakistan's armed forces and martyrs inscribed.