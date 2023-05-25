UrduPoint.com

Rally Taken Out To Pay Tribute To Martyrs On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Rally taken out to pay tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out from Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk to Milad Chowk in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada (Martyrs' Reverence Day) which was led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, officers and staff of government departments, Ulema, workers of political parties, teachers, students, members of civil society, and media representatives participated in the rally.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar while speaking on the occasion, said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are a matter of pride for our nation. Due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, our country is safe and stable, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs and Pakistani forces.

He said that martyrs have sacrificed their lives, property, and families in the line of duty and the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Pakistan Army.

Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq and others paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army while addressing the rally.

On the occasion of the Martyrs' Reverence Day rally, the participants were holding banners and placards with slogans in favor of Pakistan's armed forces and martyrs inscribed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Bahawalpur Abdul Razzaq Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

16 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

1 hour ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.