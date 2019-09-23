UrduPoint.com
Rally Taken Out To Raise Awareness About Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:56 PM

Rally taken out to raise awareness about climate change

Faculty members and students of College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to raise awareness about climate change

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Faculty members and students of College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in a rally to raise awareness about climate change.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the event was organized in connection with global strike on Climate Change when millions of peoples around the world are raising voice for protecting the global environment.

The participants chanted slogans calling the action on climate change nationally and internationally. On this occasion, saplings were also distributed among students to motivate for plantation to control rising global temperature and emission of carbon gases.

