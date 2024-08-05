Rally Taken Out To Show Solidarity With IIOJK People
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Sindh government along with Karachi Administration took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Monday.
The rally started from People's Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid to observe the Youm e Istehsal.
The rally highlighted Indian illegal move to end the special status of IIOJK.
The Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah led the rally and participated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Secretaries of various departments, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and district administration staff, education department officers, teachers and a large number of school children.
While addressing the participants, the Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi expressed solidarity with the IIOJK brothers and sisters and termed Indian move of ending the special status of Kashmir as illegal.
The Minister said that the people of Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle and would continue moral, diplomatic and political support.
The Commissioner Karachi said that the people of Pakistan would continue to support IIOJK people at every forum of the world.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school1 minute ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle11 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima21 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation21 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road21 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar31 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive41 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago