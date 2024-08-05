Rally taken out to show solidarity with IIOJK people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Sindh government along with Karachi Administration took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Monday.

The rally started from People's Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid to observe the Youm e Istehsal.

The rally highlighted Indian illegal move to end the special status of IIOJK.

The Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah led the rally and participated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi, Secretaries of various departments, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and district administration staff, education department officers, teachers and a large number of school children.

While addressing the participants, the Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi expressed solidarity with the IIOJK brothers and sisters and termed Indian move of ending the special status of Kashmir as illegal.

The Minister said that the people of Pakistan had always stood with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle and would continue moral, diplomatic and political support.

The Commissioner Karachi said that the people of Pakistan would continue to support IIOJK people at every forum of the world.