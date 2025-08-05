Open Menu

Rally Taken To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Rally taken to express solidarity with Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A rally was organized from the Deputy Commissioner Office to observe Kashmir Siege Day.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq. Participants included Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, along with officers, staff, police, civil defense, Rescue 1122 personnel, members of civil society, media representatives, and traders.

During the rally, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farooq expressed unwavering support for the cause of Kashmiri self-determination and emphasized that the struggle for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir must continue. He highlighted that August 5 marks the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, recalling that on August 5, 2019, India revoked the region’s autonomy through illegal and unilateral actions.

He condemned the brutalities inflicted by Indian forces on unarmed Kashmiris, emphasizing that their rights have been systematically denied. Dr. Farooq called for the global community to be made aware of India’s barbaric acts in Kashmir.

Participants in the rally raised slogans supporting Kashmiri independence and denouncing Indian atrocities. They carried banners and flexes inscribed with messages advocating for Kashmir’s liberation and exposing Indian oppression. The event concluded with the Deputy Commissioner hoisting the national flag and planting a sapling on the lawn of his office, symbolizing hope and resilience.

