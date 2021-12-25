UrduPoint.com

Rally Takes Out To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:37 PM

Rally takes out to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

To celeberate the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinanah, a big rally was taken out by Pakistan Thar Rangers 32 wing here on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :To celeberate the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinanah, a big rally was taken out by Pakistan Thar Rangers 32 wing here on Saturday.

According to details, the rally started from Allah wala chowk and marched through different areas culminated at Badin Press club.

Thar Rangers jawans, civil society and a large number of citizens holding national flags participated in the rally and chanted 'Pakistan Zindaabad' slogans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Civil Society Thar Badin From

Recent Stories

Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christian commun ..

Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christian community on Christmas

2 minutes ago
 22nd Fazza Championship for Youlah moves to the qu ..

22nd Fazza Championship for Youlah moves to the quarterfinal round

24 minutes ago
 German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel' ..

German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Tonga's Coast - ..

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Tonga's Coast - US Geological Survey

2 minutes ago
 Social welfare dept organizes Christmas events

Social welfare dept organizes Christmas events

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.