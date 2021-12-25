Rally takes out to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

To celeberate the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinanah, a big rally was taken out by Pakistan Thar Rangers 32 wing here on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :To celeberate the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinanah, a big rally was taken out by Pakistan Thar Rangers 32 wing here on Saturday.

According to details, the rally started from Allah wala chowk and marched through different areas culminated at Badin Press club.

Thar Rangers jawans, civil society and a large number of citizens holding national flags participated in the rally and chanted 'Pakistan Zindaabad' slogans.