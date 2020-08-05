Rally teken out to express solidarity with Kashmiries

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally was taken out to express solidarity with depressed Kashmiries of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Wednesday.

A large number of the people from all walls of life participated in the rally organized by district administration here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir jointly led this rally.

Rally began from Kutchery Chowk and culminated peacefully at Allama Iqbal Chowk here after passing through several city roads.

The participants were carrying agitational banners and placards.They chanted slogans against India besides strongly condemning the prolonged and uncontrolled Indian State Terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

People also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris people as well.