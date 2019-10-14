UrduPoint.com
Rally To Be Held On October 18 To Pay Tribute To Martyrs: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that a rally will be organised on October 18 to pay tribute to those martyred for the cause of democracy.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Executive Body of Pakistan Peoples Party District Malir, said a statement on Monday.

Executive body meeting was held to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of October 18, 2007 and to give final shape to the preparations of public gathering on the occasion.

It was decided in the meeting that rallies under the leadership of MPAs and MNAs belonging to the five Constituencies of Malir would be held.

The meeting decided that on October 18, the district leadership of the National and Provincial Assemblies will visit the houses of the martyrs to present a bouquet of flowers to their families.

