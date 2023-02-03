UrduPoint.com

Rally To Be Taken Out From DC Office To Mark Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:07 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held to review events for Kashmir Day in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabani.

Dean Faculty of Law the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Aftab Gilani, Director Arts Council Muhammad Sajjad, Deputy Director Public Relations Abid Rizvi, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Chanar, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jaffer, and officers from other related departments were present in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani said that the Kashmir Day rally will be taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office to Farid Gate on February 5 at 10 a.

m. Officers and employees, civil society, students, the business community, and media persons will participate in it.

A seminar will be held in the District Council hall at 11 am in connection with the Kashmir Day and a photograph exhibition will be organized by Bahawalpur Arts Council.

Various events will be held in schools, colleges, and other institutions to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sameera Rabbani said that all the programs should be organized in a befitting manner. Foolproof security arrangements should be ensured and the traffic should also be managed to facilitate masses, she added.

