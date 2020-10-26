UrduPoint.com
Rally To Be Taken Out On Tuesday Kashmir Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life would take out a big rally in the city on October 27 (Tuesday) to be observed as Black Day all over the country to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen would lead the rally scheduled to be started from DC office and culminated at Fayyaz park.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal besides notables of the city, teachers, students and civil society representatives would join the rally to raise their voice against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and atrocities being committed by Indian army targeting Kashmiri people.

