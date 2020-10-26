Rally to be taken out on Tuesday Kashmir Black Day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life would take out a big rally in the city on October 27 (Tuesday) to be observed as Black Day all over the country to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen would lead the rally scheduled to be started from DC office and culminated at Fayyaz park.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal besides notables of the city, teachers, students and civil society representatives would join the rally to raise their voice against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and atrocities being committed by Indian army targeting Kashmiri people.