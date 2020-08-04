Rally to be taken out to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kahsmir

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris and will raise voice in their support at every platform against atrocities of Indian occupied forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that Pakistan stands with Kashmiris and will raise voice in their support at every platform against atrocities of Indian occupied forces.

While presiding over a video-link meeting of officers of all the three districts at his office here today, he said that Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir tomorrow in order to register protest against the exploitation of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

He said that one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am to mark the day. A rally will be taken out from Commissioner Office to Farid Gate in connection with the day. Coronavirus SOPs will be observed in the walk.

The participants will wear black ribbons on their arms to mark the protest. Commissioner urged Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders, civil society and other segments of society to be part of the rally.