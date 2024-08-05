Rally to commemorate Youm-i-Istehsal Day in Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A rally was organized in Khairpur in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Ahmed Fawad led the rally, district officers of the different departments including civil society and representatives of the several NGOs participated.

Addressing the participants, deputy commissioner said that the rally was organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the Indian government tried to end the special status of Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019, adding that Pakistani people stand side by side with Kashmiri brothers.

He said the United Nations should implement its resolutions and give the right to self-determination to Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.