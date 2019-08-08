UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan will organise a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Press Club to Faisal Chowk at 2:30pm on Friday.

A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and tv artists and common citizens will be the part of the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Civil Society Jammu TV From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu a ..

10 minutes ago

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

23 minutes ago

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khad ..

7 minutes ago

Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save ..

7 minutes ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) v ..

7 minutes ago

Ex-Lebanese President Warns EU Loans May Be Used a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.