Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Friday
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:23 PM
The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan will organise a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Press Club to Faisal Chowk at 2:30pm on Friday.
A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and tv artists and common citizens will be the part of the rally.