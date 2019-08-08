Rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday

(@imziishan)

The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The literary section of a society will organise a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers on Friday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan will organise a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Press Club to Faisal Chowk at 2:30pm on Friday.

A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and tv artists and common citizens will be the part of the rally.